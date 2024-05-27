10 PABs and brakeless bikes seized in enforcement operations against errant riders: LTA

SINGAPORE - Ten power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and brakeless bicycles were seized during an islandwide enforcement operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on May 24.

In response to The Straits Times queries on May 27, LTA said operations were carried out in Ang Mo Kio Hub, Waterway Point and Seletar Mall.

LTA added that the offences by riders, include riding their PABs on footpaths, riding and keeping an unregistered PAB, tampering the seal on a PAB, riding brakeless bicycles, and failure to attach a registration number plate.

“LTA conducts daily operations islandwide to enforce against errant active mobility users and to educate users on active mobility rules and guidelines,” the spokesperson said, adding those who breach its regulations will be dealt with.

LTA reminded active mobility users to comply with regulations that are put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

“These include riding their devices in a safe manner and on the proper path or road, staying within the speed limit and ensuring their devices comply with our requirements,” it added.

There were 5,228 active mobility offences recorded in 2023. This is a fall of about 35 per cent from the 8,014 offences in 2021, and a 25 per cent drop from the 6,996 recorded in 2022, according to LTA data.

The top three offences were riding an electric bicycle or a motorised personal mobility device on footpaths, using a non-compliant active mobility device on a public path, and riding an e-bike or an e-scooter without a mandatory theory test certificate.