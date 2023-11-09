10 months’ jail for woman acting as agent of husband’s criminal group

SINGAPORE – A woman was sentenced to 10 months’ jail on Thursday over offences including acting as agent of her husband’s organised criminal group.

It had earned more than $26.6 million in about six months through unlawful gambling activities.

Wong Choi San, 67, had also collected illegal 4-D bets from punters, including her brothers and friends.

On Oct 2, she pleaded guilty to two charges under the Remote Gambling Act, and one charge under the Organised Crime Act.

At the time of the offences, Wong was married to Seet Sian Thian, then 74.

He was sentenced to 4½ years’ jail and given a fine of $141,000 in August 2022 after pleading guilty to four charges, including two under the Organised Crime Act.

Seet was one of three brothers who were leaders of the organised criminal group.

In March 2022, her brother-in-law Seet Seo Boon, then 57, was sentenced to nine years, eight months and two weeks’ jail, as well as given a fine of $620,000.

The case involving another brother-in-law, Seet Seow Huat, 68, who is believed to be the third leader, is still pending.

A third brother-in-law, Seet Siau Khuang, 74, who was not one of the leaders, was sentenced in April 2022 to four weeks’ jail and given a fine of $30,000 over unrelated unlawful gambling activities.

He still has pending charges, including one under the Organised Crime Act.

In earlier proceedings, the prosecution said the Seet brothers had been collecting illegal 4-D bets on behalf of unknown persons before 2011.

The prosecution added that a group of men, including Seet Seow Huat and Seet Seo Boon, decided to set up their own gambling website in 2011 to facilitate the collection of illegal 4-D bets from agents and punters.

The brothers then expanded their illegal remote gambling operations by personally and actively recruiting other agents as well as shareholders, who would collect illegal 4-D bets from punters on their behalf.