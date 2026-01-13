10 months’ jail for man in drug rehab who molested nurse during medical check-up

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sadiq Mohamed, 42, was sentenced to 10 months’ jail on Jan 13 after he pleaded guilty to one charge of outrage of modesty.

SINGAPORE - A man in drug rehabilitation was getting a medical check-up for withdrawal symptoms when he grabbed the breast of the nurse assisting him.

He also smiled at her after molesting her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephen Yeo sought a sentence of between 11 and 13½ months’ imprisonment for Sadiq, highlighting a high degree of deliberateness and lack of respect for the victim.

He added that Sadiq had another charge that involved him appearing nude in a public place that was taken into consideration.

“Some weight should be placed on the presence of this (taken-into-consideration) charge as an aggravating factor as the offence similarly involves sexual indecency,” said DPP Yeo.

Sadiq was also previously sentenced to five months’ imprisonment in October 2023 for sexual exposure.

Court documents stated that Sadiq was ordered to undergo rehabilitation at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) on April 11, 2025.

The next day, he was sent for a medical check-up as he was suffering from withdrawal symptoms. The location of the medical check-up was redacted from court documents.

At about 12.05pm, when prison officers and hospital staff were moving Sadiq from the trolley bed onto a table, he grabbed the nurse’s breast with his left hand.

The act was captured by the bodycam of one of the Certis Cisco officers who was helping him.

As the nurse recoiled in shock, Sadiq smiled at her and gave her a thumbs-up.

She moved away from Sadiq and later said she was inappropriately touched.

In sentencing Sadiq, District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz said his act of molesting a nurse was one that “deserves firm rebuke”.

The offence was aggravated by the fact that it was committed against a healthcare worker who was on duty, as well as by his response following the assault, she said.

For outrage of modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.