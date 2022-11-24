10 months’ jail for maid abuser who squeezed helper’s neck until she had difficulty breathing

SINGAPORE – A woman who repeatedly abused her domestic helper – on one occasion by squeezing her neck until she had difficulty breathing – was sentenced to 10 months’ jail and a fine of $1,000 on Thursday.

The offender, who appeared calm in court, was also ordered to pay the victim $5,076 as compensation.

She was initially expected to be sentenced on Nov 10, but the case was adjourned after she broke down in the dock and District Judge Ong Chin Rhu halted the proceedings.

Defence lawyer Peter Fernando told the court that his client had been diagnosed with clinical depression and panic disorder.

Judge Ong had convicted the 43-year-old Singaporean offender of six assault charges involving the maid following a trial.

She also found her guilty of one count of using criminal force on the helper. The woman had committed the offences between August and September 2017.

Details about her and the 24-year-old maid cannot be disclosed due to a gag order, as one of the witnesses – the offender’s son – was a minor when he testified in court during the trial. His age was not disclosed in court documents.

In their submissions, deputy public prosecutors Kumaresan Gohulabalan and Kayal Pillay said that the maid started working in the offender’s Sengkang flat in May 2017.

The two women generally had a good relationship at first but it soured after the offender’s mother returned to India in June 2017.

According to the prosecution, the maid had a practice of leaving her dirty clothes on the toilet floor to be washed later.

On Aug 15, 2017, the offender told her to move the dirty clothes into a cabinet in a prayer room where clean clothes were kept.

The maid complied., but explained that by doing so, her clean clothes would become dirty.

The DPPs said: “The accused told the victim not to talk back, and then took a blouse from the dirty clothes and hit her in the face, causing pain when the button on the blouse hit her cheek.”

The maid was feeling unwell three days later and did not comply with the offender’s instructions to unpack some food for dinner.