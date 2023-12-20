10 months’ jail for lorry driver who hit and killed a woman, 79

SINGAPORE – A lorry driver, with a history of errant driving, hit a 79-year-old woman who was walking across a zebra crossing in Marine Parade.

The victim Bernadette Mah Sui Har died from a head injury on the same day in February.

On Dec 20, the driver, 40-year-old Indian national Sivalingam Suresh, was sentenced to 10 months’ jail after pleading guilty to one charge of driving without due care and attention causing death.

He will also be disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years after his release.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Teong said Sivalingam was on shift at about 11.30am on Feb 28, 2023, and was driving his lorry along Marine Terrace towards Marine Crescent.

The prosecutor said he failed to proceed with due care and attention as he approached a zebra crossing alongside Ngee Ann Primary School, and did not notice Ms Mah crossing the road.

Sivalingam did not stop and collided into her.

Ms Mah was taken to Changi General Hospital.

A scan revealed that she suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture and bleeding on the surface of her brain.

She was pronounced dead at about 7pm.

DPP Teong noted that at that time of the accident the traffic flow was light and the road surface was damp.

He also said the weather was fine and visibility was good.

Neither was there evidence to suggest that possible mechanical failure of the lorry – which underwent a mechanical inspection after the accident – could have caused or contributed to the accident.