10 illegal gambling suspects nabbed in Geylang to also be probed over breaking Covid-19 rule

SINGAPORE - Ten people have been arrested over their suspected involvement in illegal gambling, and will also be investigated over the breaching of Covid-19 rules.

The suspects, nine men and a woman aged between 41 and 73, were nabbed during an enforcement operation by the Bedok Police Division in Lorong 14 and Lorong 23 in Geylang, the police said in a statement late on Sunday night (Oct 25).

More than $1,300 in cash suspected to be gambling proceeds and gambling paraphernalia were seized during the operation last Wednesday.

The suspects are also being investigated over gathering in a group of more than five people, which would be a breach of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations.

One of the men was also arrested for suspected offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Those found guilty of managing or assisting in managing a common gaming house can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000 and be jailed for up to three years.

Those convicted of gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of unlawfully providing remote gambling services can be fined up to $200,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

The police are investigating the case.