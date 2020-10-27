10 gambling suspects nabbed also face probe over Covid-19 breaches

Ten people were arrested for suspected involvement in illegal gambling, and will also face investigations for breaching Covid-19 rules.

The suspects - nine men and a woman aged between 41 and 73 - were nabbed during an enforcement operation by the Bedok Police Division at Lorong 14 and Lorong 23 in Geylang, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that more than $1,300 in cash suspected to be gambling proceeds as well as gambling paraphernalia were seized during the operation last Wednesday.

The suspects are also being investigated for gathering in a group of more than five people, which would be a breach of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations.

One of the men was also arrested for suspected offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Those who are found guilty of managing or assisting in managing a common gaming house can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000 and be jailed for up to three years.

Those convicted of gaming in a common gaming house can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of unlawfully providing remote gambling services can be fined up to $200,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.