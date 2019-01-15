10 arrested over vice, drug-related activities in joint police and CNB operation

SINGAPORE - Six men and four women aged between 17 and 35 were arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Central Police Division and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) last Friday (Jan 11).

Three of the women, aged between 34 and 35, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, said the police in a statement on Tuesday.

The women had allegedly advertised sexual services online and were operating from a rented apartment in Upper Cross Street.

Four men, aged between 23 and 30, were arrested for immigration-related offences. They had allegedly provided sexual services in shophouses along Rowell Road.

With the assistance of CNB, two men and one woman, aged between 17 and 24, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences at a private apartment in Beach Road.

Various drugs were recovered from the unit, including about 21g of "Ice", 5g of cannabis and 39 "Ecstasy" tablets. Drug paraphernalia such as improvised drug-smoking apparatus and digital weighing scales were also recovered.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both. Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can also be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, any person found guilty and convicted of trafficking a Class A controlled drug, such as Ice or Ecstasy, will be jailed for at least five years and caned at least five times.