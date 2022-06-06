10 arrested, 3 charged after man stabbed in back with 20cm harpoon

SINGAPORE - Two men, aged 22 and 28, were charged in court on Monday morning (June 6) with allegedly stabbing a man with a 20cm tactical harpoon at Ming Arcade.

S. Mageshwaran, 28, and Sheran Raj Balasubramaniam, 22, were each charged with voluntarily causing hurt with common intention.

Mageshwaran faces a slew of other charges, including for allegedly spitting on the arm of a police officer in April this year, hitting a woman several times last year, and multiple driving offences listed in court documents.

The duo were among 10 men, aged 15 to 30, who were arrested over their alleged involvement in the Ming Arcade stabbing incident. They are suspected of being members of unlawful societies, the police said in a statement on Monday.

Of the 10, Miranda Daniel Benjamin Catapia, 19, was also charged in court on Monday with being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Investigations regarding the men are under way.

The police said that they were alerted at around 4.30am to a case of stabbing at Ming Arcade at 21 Cuscaden Road on Saturday.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was found bleeding profusely with the weapon stuck in his back. The man was conscious when taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The two assailants, Mageshwaran and Sheran, who had fled the scene, were identified through investigations and surveillance footage.

One of the men involved in the harpoon assault was also involved in a separate crime the same morning. At around 8.45am, the police were alerted to a man armed with a parang at Labrador Park.

The man was with an accomplice, Miranda, and the two of them fled the scene before the police arrived.

Miranda was arrested after being identified with the aid of surveillance footage and also charged in court on Monday.

The police later arrested another seven men for their suspected involvement in the Ming Arcade assault, and said that they will not tolerate any brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law.

For voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, offenders can be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.

Those found in possession of an offensive weapon can be jailed for up to three years and receive six strokes of the cane.