1 of 2 men who allegedly attacked man found in Bishan has previous charges including 2 counts of assault

SINGAPORE - One of the two alleged offenders linked to last weekend's attack, in which the victim was found in Bishan, is said to have reoffended while out on bail.

Prior to the incident on Sunday (May 10), Gervan Wong Jun Heng, 24, had been hauled to court earlier and handed 24 charges for offences, including methamphetamine consumption and two other counts of assault.

Wong and Andre Chen Si'en, 29, appeared in court on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the attack on Sunday that had left Mr Douglas Wong Wei Hao, 30, with multiple injuries, including a fractured hand and wounds on his head.

The pair were each charged with one count of using a knuckleduster to cause grievous hurt to Mr Douglas Wong.

Gervan Wong now has three pending assault charges in all.

Police said in a statement on Monday that they were alerted to the incident in Bishan Street 12 at around 5.40am on Sunday.

Officers from Jurong Police Division managed to establish the identities of the two alleged offenders through ground inquiries and images from police cameras.

Officers arrested them within 10 hours after the report was lodged.

Police said that they do not tolerate "such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law".

They added: "We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them severely in accordance with the law."

Gervan Wong and Chen will be remanded at Woodlands Police Division and be back in court on May 19.

Offenders convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with weapons can either be jailed for life or jailed for up to 15 years with a fine or caning.