1-Altitude fatal fall: 2 firms fined over safety lapses

SINGAPORE - Two companies were given fines on Friday over safety lapses that led to a security officer’s fatal fall at the 1-Altitude rooftop bar on June 9, 2019.

Property developer OUB Centre (OUBC) was fined $260,000 after it was convicted of an offence under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Meanwhile, restaurant and bar operator Synergyinthesky was fined $160,000 over an offence under the same Act.

The case involving a third firm, housekeeping, conservancy and cleaning contractor A&P Maintenance Services, is pending.

Synergyinthesky had earlier employed Mr Shaun Tung Mun Hon, 26, as a part-time security officer and he was deployed to work at 1-Altitude rooftop bar.

He died of a head injury after he fell into a pit that was nearly 4m deep at the bar, which was then located at One Raffles Place, a 63-storey building.

On Friday, District Judge Marvin Bay said that OUBC was the occupier of the building and that it had admitted liability in failing to ensure that every opening, into which a person could fall more than two metres, was covered or guarded by items such as effective guard rails.

The judge added that OUBC had also admitted that it failed to ensure that the floor opening at a gondola pit area was covered or guarded.

He said: “(OUBC) had, despite knowledge of the floor opening, only provided yellow retractable barricades to cordon off access to parts of the rooftop which were then installed by the workers carrying out facade cleaning.

“These yellow retractable barricades were not deemed by MOM (Ministry of Manpower) to be effective guard barriers... as (they) were easily displaced and (were) also placed far away from the actual floor opening itself.”

In mitigation, OUBC’s legal team from Drew & Napier submitted that it had over-relied on its cleaning contractor’s expertise to manage the risks posed by the uncovered gondola pit.

OUBC has since taken voluntary measures to safeguard the premises and make workplace safety a key priority.

Meanwhile, MOM prosecutor Mohd Riasudeen said that Synergyinthesky was a tenant of OUBC at One Raffles Place. Synergyinthesky also owned and operated 1-Altitude.

He told the court that Synergyinthesky had failed to consider the hazards created by the floor opening and implement the relevant risk control measures.

It had also failed to establish and implement safe work procedures for its employees performing security work to control the risks posed by the floor opening.