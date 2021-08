SINGAPORE - The owners of a 15th-storey unit at Bullion Park condo in Lentor Loop objected when their neighbours one floor below erected an awning over their balcony that collected dust and caused excessive glare. This first happened in 2011.

They took the condo management to the High Court when the Strata Titles Board (STB) declined their application last year to have the 14th-storey unit owner remove the installation.