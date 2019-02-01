Couples lose $57k after Aisle Bridal's sudden closure: Case

Singapore's consumer watchdog has issued an alert against The Aisle Bridal after receiving 26 complaints since November over its sudden closure.

Brides-and grooms-to-be have lost at least $56,770 in prepayments to The Aisle Bridal Boutique and The Aisle Bridal Studio, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said yesterday.

The 26 complaints were made between Nov 7 and yesterday.

Consumers claimed that the bridal boutique's previous owners and representatives had suddenly become uncontactable.

Then, they were told that a new company had taken over the premises of The Aisle Bridal, and they would have to pay an additional amount of between $900 and $2,250 to proceed with the original wedding packages they had signed up for.

The registered office address of The Aisle Bridal is at Townerville at 59 McNair Road.

A check of what appears to be its official Facebook page showed that the company was started in 2005. The last post was made on Sept 25 last year.

Its services included wedding packages, gown rental, pre-wedding photography and videography, and "Korean concept" photoshoots.

Case said in its statement that affected consumers may file a claim at the Small Claims Tribunals and that the business is still live on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's register.

Case also encouraged consumers to consider buying insurance that covers business insolvency when they take up bridal packages.

This will ensure that their prepayments are protected if the bridal agency closes down abruptly, it said.

In addition, consumers should do their own research on whether the bridal agency has a good track record of delivering its services promptly and effectively.

The public can visit the Case website for more tips on what to look out for when engaging a bridal agency.

Those who need further help may approach Case at its hotline on 6100-0315 or at its website, www.case.org.sg

The Straits Times' attempts to contact The Aisle Bridal have been unsuccessful so far.