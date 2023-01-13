Couple involved in $32m luxury goods scam face more charges

SINGAPORE - The couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam related to undelivered items worth around $32 million were slapped with new charges on Friday.

Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 27, was handed two new charges, including one count of failing to be available for investigations and another count of refusing to sign a statement that he made.

His wife, Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 28, was handed one new charge of leaving Singapore after surrendering her travel documents.

The couple appeared in court via video link at around 10.20am. Pi was wearing a white shirt and Pansuk was in a grey top. Both kept their heads down during court proceedings.

The duo were each slapped with three charges in August 2022 - two for cheating and one charge of leaving Singapore illegally.

They are accused of being involved in a conspiracy to cheat customers of Tradenation and Tradeluxury between January and June 2022.

The pair had allegedly duped victims into believing they would be sold luxury watches and handbags, but had no intention to deliver the goods.

Pi had been arrested on June 27, 2022, for his suspected involvement in cheating offences. His passport had been impounded and he was released on bail the next day.

Siriwipa was not arrested then but was assisting with police investigations. She had surrendered her passport on June 30.

The couple then became uncontactable and fled Singapore in a container compartment of a lorry on July 4, 2022.

Arrest warrants and Interpol red notices were issued against them after more than 180 police reports were lodged against the two companies they were involved in.

Pi and Pansuk were arrested in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Aug 11, 2022 after more than a month on the run.

They were denied bail in August 2022 after a judge agreed with the prosecution that they were flight risks.