Couple in baby murder case known to community agencies

The Chin Swee Road couple charged on Sept 17 with murdering their two-year-old daughter are a case known to social workers.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Thursday that there have been "various interactions" between the family and various agencies and community organisations over the years, without elaborating.

"The nature of these interactions with the family is relevant to ongoing criminal investigations," added the spokesman.

"In the meantime, we are reviewing how the network of agencies and community organisations can be further strengthened."

The case has gripped Singapore as the child's remains were said to have been found in a pot in a one-room rental flat some five years after her death.

The couple cannot be named owing to a gag order.

They are believed to have at least three children and the MSF has said that the other children are in safe hands.

The children are all under stable alternative care arrangements and the MSF said that it will continue to provide the necessary sup-port to ensure their safety and welfare.

The couple have been remanded since June last year over unrelated offences.

The man had earlier been charged with two drug-related offences and one count of rioting. These cases are still pending.

Before the woman was charged with murder, she was sentenced on Sept 9to five years and two months' jail after she pleaded guilty to three drug-related charges and one count of theft.

On Tuesday, the court heard that the man was being remanded for psychiatric observation.

He will return to court via video link for a further mention of his case on Oct 15, while his wife is set to appear in court on Oct 1.

The MSF said on Thursday that if the authorities, including the police, while conducting operations, come across any children who may be in harm's way, they will refer them to the Child Protective Service at the ministry.

It added: "The MSF works closely with community partners to ensure stable alternative care arrangements for these children."