11-year-old with autism among foster kids awarded for achievements at MSF ceremony

SINGAPORE - Civil servant Gerard Peter Almonte and his wife, Madam Susan Wong Lai Fung, both 59, have been fostering an 11-year-old boy with special needs since his birth.

Raymond (not his real name) was aggressive as a young child, and could not speak or make eye contact with others. He also walked awkwardly, on tiptoes.

He was diagnosed with autism at the age of four and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder at age six.

“It was hard to accept the diagnosis. We were apprehensive, as we weren’t sure how to help a special needs child,” said Mr Almonte. The couple also have two biological children – a son, 26, and a daughter, 18.

They signed Raymond up for speech therapy and physiotherapy.

The child did well on IQ tests and qualified for a mainstream primary school, but because of his anxiety, his foster parents enrolled him in a special education school.

The school taught him how to make eye contact and speak, and over the years, he learnt to express himself, control his emotions and make friends. He even won the school’s Most Compassionate Pupil Award in 2021.

Raymond is among 27 foster children who were recognised on Saturday for their achievements at the ninth annual Awards Ceremony for Foster Children and Youth, organised by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Two foster children received the Outstanding Achievement Award, which recognises foster children and young people who have displayed well-rounded and consistent achievements in areas such as academics, character development and leadership.

Twenty-five other foster children received Commendation Awards for their achievements in academics (13), character development (eight), and sports and arts (four).

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli thanked foster parents at the ceremony, which was held at the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru.

“You responded to our call to welcome the children into your homes and provide them with a loving and safe environment. You made sacrifices and adjustments to your daily lives and ensured that their needs are met,” he said.

“I commend your commitment to support our children and mould the next generation.”