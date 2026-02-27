Couple found dead in Punggol HDB flat; police investigating

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A husband and wife were found dead in a Punggol HDB flat early in the morning on Feb 27.

In response to queries, police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 408B, Northshore Drive , at about 6.25am.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman lying motionless in a residential unit, police said. They were later declared dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

There was blood on the floor of the flat as well.

The man was 71 and the woman was 66, the police said .

Police have classified the case as unnatural deaths.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 12.25pm , there were at least four police investigators outside the unit. They were wearing shoe covers and gesturing to parts of the unit. A police cordon was also set up.

At about 12.40pm , two more plainclothes investigators arrived at the unit, holding cameras, brown paper bags and a toolkit.

Mr Mike Liew , who lives three units away from the couple, said he only knew of what happened when he saw police officers along the corridor.

The retired executive, 73, said: “It’s a shock to me. I have lived here for five years and there’s never been any commotion around here. I didn’t even hear anything out of the ordinary this morning either.”

Describing the couple as friendly, he said: “They moved in around the same time as I did, so I would always see them at the lift lobby or even at the nearby mall. They would always smile and say hello to me.

“The husband retired a while ago and loves to keep potted plants outside his home, but I remember he cleared them all up recently. I know his wife used to work part-time at Covid-related jobs. I’m not sure if she eventually retired.”

He added that the couple have no children.