Couple arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit perfumes worth more than $91,000

SINGAPORE - A couple was arrested for allegedly being involved in selling fake perfumes with a street value of more than $91,000.

A 21-year-old man and a woman, 20, were arrested during an operation conducted by the police at multiple locations along River Valley and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 1,100 trademark-infringing bottles of perfume were seized.

Under the Trade Marks Act, those convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

