Couple arrested after husband allegedly lodged a false police report to evade Customs tax

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested for their suspected involvement in obstruction of justice with common intention.

On March 5 , the police said they received a report on March 4 from a man claiming that he had been the victim of theft in Queen Street .

The man said that an unknown person had stolen his bag containing jewellery, a mobile phone and $400 in cash , with the estimated value of the items totalling $21,668 .

The police then deployed significant resources to investigate the alleged offence and to search for the thief because of the seriousness of the report.

The police discovered discrepancies in the man’s account during follow-up investigations.

Upon further questioning, the man allegedly admitted to the police that he had lodged a false report to evade overseas Customs tax, said the police.

Investigations also showed that his wife was aware of the false report and had assisted him by hiding the jewellery in a bottle, which was hidden in her haversack.

The couple had allegedly obstructed justice by concealing this evidence, said the police.

They are expected to be charged on March 6.

Those found guilty of obstruction of justice with common intention may be sentenced to a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both .

The man faces an additional charge over allegedly providing false information to a public servant.

If convicted, the man may face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both for the additional charge.

In their statement, the police reminded members of the public that police resources must be directed towards addressing real crimes and emergencies rather than investigating false reports.