Big countries should build capabilities that help workers rather than hold competitors down: Tharman

SINGAPORE - Countries should not seek to establish a relative lead over each other internationally by protectionist means, because doing so would compromise their own “absolute performance” and ability to maximise their people’s opportunities so that ordinary working people can benefit, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at a dialogue in London organised by Chatham House on strategies for a more resilient world, he described how, for example in the context of United States-China relations, strategies should not sacrifice absolute economic performance – which is what matters for ordinary workers – just to secure a relative edge over each other.

He pointed out that while protectionist strategies can achieve the latter, they hurt the former.

“If we go for a system that is protectionist, that imposes restrictions on competitors, or where your actions domestically have negative spillovers on the rest of the world, you might be able to preserve relative superiority, at least for some period of time,” said Mr Tharman.

“But it is almost certainly at the cost of absolute performance everywhere. Most economists would agree on that.”

He added that the ordinary worker depends on absolute performance – through the growth of an economy, jobs being created, the quality of jobs being created, and opportunities for social mobility.

“It’s not about how well this economy is doing relative to another economy somewhere else in the world. That doesn’t improve the life of ordinary workers... absolute performance and the international game in which if I win, you don’t need to lose, should be the way forward,” he added.

When asked about how a government should go about making its country attractive amid an era of rapid change, Mr Tharman described how to best carry out social policies and also ensure economic competitiveness.

He noted that many advanced countries have essentially run out of fiscal space to fund benefits for everyone at the same time.

“They have to face the task of targeting spending to help those more in need.”

He added that this was especially because governments could not avoid increased spending on healthcare, which was the biggest fiscal challenge in the advanced world because of ageing.

Singapore has utilised a strategy that is progressive, by supporting the poor more, and ensuring that the upper-middle-income and the rich pay for their share in healthcare costs.

“Either you do that, or you have to ration healthcare by having very long queues or having some people go abroad for treatment, which is not fair and not progressive,” he said.

He added that insurance was needed to pool healthcare risks. “But if you go for the ultimate insurer being government – the government simply paying for all costs, you end up with an ever-increasing bill that has to be met by taxing everyone more.”

This ties in with economic competitiveness as well, he said. In looking to improve absolute performance for one’s country rather than holding others down so as to stay ahead, countries should spend 90 per cent of their efforts building up the capabilities of their people, and 10 per cent making sure that no one else is abusing their position in the global system.

“Right now, we’re very far from that mix. There’s very little effort being made to develop the capabilities of domestic populations, starting from the earliest years of life, where the gaps once entrenched last all the way through life.”