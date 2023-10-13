Council to regulate standards, practices of vets in S’pore to be set up by 2025

SINGAPORE – A council that aims to raise professional standards and practices in the veterinary sector will be established by 2025.

On top of providing greater clarity on standards and ethics in the sector, it will also investigate and enforce disciplinary cases relating to professional misconduct, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How announced on Oct 13.

Speaking at the Singapore Vet Show, a two-day conference and exhibition at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mr Tan said that the council will provide better support for veterinarians, veterinary nurses and technicians.

Vets here are currently licensed and regulated by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) under the National Parks Board (NParks), and are required to comply with the Code of Ethics for Veterinarians, which sets out the expected professional standards of conduct. AVS investigates complaints on professional misconduct or negligence.

“NParks will continue to engage with stakeholders on the vet council, and will share more information when ready,” Mr Tan said.

Dr Kelvin Lim, AVS director of veterinary health management, told The Straits Times that issues such as costs of medication and treatment will be looked into further as the authorities continue consultations with stakeholders, and to determine if these issues can be addressed through the veterinary council.

According to Dr Lim, the council will also similarly look into issues concerning different aspects of veterinary medicine, including surgery, medicine and euthanasia.

“As we set up the veterinary council, I think one of the key objectives will also be trying to appreciate what is the emphasis, and what the priorities of the veterinary council (are), moving forward,” said Dr Lim.

He added that it has to be done together with both professionals and members of the public as part of the veterinary council, so issues that arise will have necessary representation among stakeholders.

The council will be set up as a professional body under NParks, with legislation to support its functions.

NParks said that the council will be responsible for governing the registration of veterinary professionals, accrediting veterinary training programmes, developing and reviewing sectoral standards, as well as investigations and enforcement in disciplinary cases, in line with similar practices in places such as Britain and Australia.

The council will also more clearly define the scope of activities that can be performed only by veterinary professionals.

It will comprise members from both the public and private sectors, similar to other local professional bodies, and is expected to support between 1,000 and 1,500 veterinary professionals.