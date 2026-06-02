Council of Presidential Advisers welcomes new chairman Tan Chong Meng and four members

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President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (left)and new chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers Tan Chong Meng.

SINGAPORE - Chairman of the National University Health System Tan Chong Meng has taken over Eddie Teo as chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA).

The new chairman and four members of the council were appointed by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on June 1.

The four are s enior adviser at Singtel Chua Sock Koong, who was reappointed; Keppel chairman Piyush Gupta; c hairman of Singapore LNG Corporation Gan Seow Kee; and chairman of the Energy Market Authority Tan Ching Yee as an alternate member on the council, said the President’s Office in a statement on June 2.

Teo, who is pro-chancellor of Singapore Management University, and council member Lim Chee Onn, a former minister, have retired upon completion of their terms on June 1.

In a letter of appreciation to Teo, President Tharman highlighted Teo’s role during the Covid-19 pandemic in guiding the council on its advice over the drawdown of past reserves.

“You guided the council with clarity and calm, ensuring that its advice to the President was principled, careful and anchored in the long-term interests of Singapore,” he wrote.

The President added that Teo, who had served on the council since 2018, strengthened it in “lasting ways”.

President Tharman said Teo brought care and discipline to the council’s consideration of key discretionary functions, such as safeguarding past reserves and upholding the integrity of key public service appointments.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post on June 2 lauded the appointment of Tan Chong Meng to the council.

PM Wong said that Tan has made significant contributions to Singapore’s development across the maritime, business and healthcare sectors, and through serving in various public institutions.

“He played a key role in driving our nation’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. I am confident that his insights and experience will serve Singapore well, and look forward to his and the CPA’s continued contributions,” he said.

Tan, who is also deputy chairman of Singapore’s investment company Temasek, was appointed as a member from June 2024 to June 2030.

The CPA advises the president on the use of his discretionary and custodial powers. It is obligatory for the president to consult the CPA when exercising his discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment matters.

The council consists of eight members and two alternate members , who are appointed by the president or nominated by the prime minister, the Chief Justice and the chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Tan Chong Meng , Gan and alternate member Tan Ching Yee were appointed by President Tharman at his discretion. Chua and Gupta were reappointed on the advice of the Prime Minister and Chief Justice, respectively.

The council’s other members are former chief of Bank of Singapore Bahren Shaari, chairman of Singapore Airlines Peter Seah Lim Huat, chair of Singapore Totalisator Board (Tote Board) Mildred Tan-Sim Beng Mei and former judge Chao Hick Tin.