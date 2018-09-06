Costa Coffee to close all outlets in Singapore by Sept 16

SINGAPORE - Popular coffee chain Costa Coffee will close all of its outlets in Singapore by Sept 16.

Six of its eight outlets have already closed over the past three and a half months, with the chain stating that it will close its final two stores - in Holland Village and VivoCity - on Sept 7 and Sept 16 respectively.

A spokesman for Costa Coffee told The Straits Times that the decision to close its stores in Singapore had been made at the start of 2018. She did not elaborate further on the reason for the decision.

Despite this announcement, Costa Coffee said that it is "committed to remaining within the South-east Asia region" and has plans to grow its brand, with a focus on growing its franchise business.

The spokesman added that Costa Coffee had been "extremely proactive in supporting (their) employees throughout this period".

In April 2018, Whitbread, the UK hospitality company that owned Costa Coffee, said it would spin off Costa Coffee as an independent, publicly-traded company and turn its focus to its Premier Inn hotel operations under pressure from activist investors.

On Sept 1, however, Whitbread agreed to sell Costa Coffee to to Coca Cola for £3.9 billion (S$6.94 billion).