Cost of Covid-19 tests to be waived for S'poreans, PRs who left S'pore before March 27 travel advisory and return by Aug 31

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans and permanent residents who left Singapore before an advisory against travelling out of the country was issued on March 27 and who are returning in the near future will not have to pay for their Covid-19 tests.

But this holds only if they enter Singapore by Aug 31, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (June 17).

Those who left the country after March 27 in spite of the travel advisory will continue to bear the full costs of their Covid-19 tests, as well as the costs of their stay at dedicated stay-home notice facilities.

The ministry also clarified that it will not automatically swab those who are aged 12 or younger before they end their stay-home notices unless their close contacts test positive for the virus.

"We recognise that the tests could pose difficulties for young children," MOH said.

The ministry also gave updates on the new coronavirus patients in Singapore.

The five coronavirus community cases reported on Wednesday are one Singaporean, one PR and three work pass holders.

The Singaporean patient, a 58-year-old woman, is a family member of a previously confirmed case and was swabbed while she was already quarantined.

The PR, a 23-year-old man, is asymptomatic and was tested as his work involves interacting with security guards at dormitories. He is currently unlinked to previous cases.

Two of the three work pass holders are also contacts of previously confirmed cases who had already been quarantined. The third work pass holder was tested as part of MOH's active screening of those who work in essential services.