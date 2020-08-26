Coronavirus: Travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities instead of own homes from Aug 29

A photo taken on May 10, 2020, showing passengers at Changi Airport upon their arrival.PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health on Wednesday (Aug 26) announced updated border measures for travellers arriving from South Korea.

Those entering Singapore from Aug 29, who in the last 14 days have travelled to South Korea, including transit, will be required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities instead of their own place of residence.

They will also need to undergo a Covid-19 test before the end of the SHN, as is the current requirement, the ministry said.

Before the new measure, travellers from "low risk" regions and countries, which previously included South Korea, were allowed to serve their 14-day SHN in their homes from June 18.

The change comes amid news from South Korea of clusters of Covid-19 infections at workplaces, after outbreaks at places of worship.

In the statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said: "The authorities in the Republic of Korea have warned of a possible nationwide outbreak."

 
 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

