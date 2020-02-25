Coronavirus: Tour bus drivers seek financial aid as tourist arrivals plunge

SINGAPORE - Tour bus operators hit by the coronavirus crisis are petitioning for financial assistance.

Mr Vejayan Santhirasegaran said he is one of "hundreds of excursion bus owners" not included in any aid package to deal with the fallout from the virus, which is expected to reduce tourist arrivals by 30 per cent.

Mr Vejayan, 46, said daily takings have plunged to an average of $60 - half the overheads he faces in the form of payments such as vehicle loan instalments, fuel and parking.

He said before ride-hailing firms started offering tourism-related services such as airport transfers "with very low rates" from 2015, "I used to make $12,000 gross a month. Even after deducting cost, it was decent money".

Mr Vejayan added that his earnings had fallen to around $3,000 a month before the virus outbreak put the brakes on visitor arrivals. He has tried looking for delivery jobs, but "most are already taken up".

He noted that he got through the swine flu outbreak in 2009, "but that time, our earnings was enough to weather the downturn... But not now".

Another driver, Mr Remaesh Krishnan, 50, said: "We rely on tourists for 70 per cent of our business. Only 30 per cent of our business is local. My takings have gone from $100 a day to $10 a day.

"I don't want freebies, I just want more jobs."

Singapore School and Private Hire Bus Owners' Association president Phillip Peh said: "We're talking to government departments such as Enterprise Singapore to see if there are partners in sectors such as logistics and human resource placement which can offer part-time work for drivers during this downturn.

"We're also seeing if (the Urban Redevelopment Authority) and JTC can help defray costs by say, cutting parking charges by 50 per cent during this period.

"Also, we're asking if diesel duty can be suspended temporarily."

Singapore Tourism Board spokesman Terrence Voon said: "We are aware that (tour bus) businesses have been impacted significantly by the Covid-19 outbreak. Operators, including sole proprietors, are eligible for the temporary bridging loan programme, which caters to tourism-sector enterprises.

"If these businesses hire local workers, they are also eligible for manpower support, such as the Jobs Support Scheme, which provides help for enterprises to retain local employees during this period of uncertainty.

"Transport businesses who have been similarly affected are also eligible to apply for the Enhanced Working Capital Loan."

Industry players said these schemes rarely apply to owner-drivers.

Mr James Neo, founder and chief executive of van-pooling platform GetVan, said: "Bridging loan is a loan. The van drivers have costs and overheads - such loans are of little help.

"Their situation is similar to private-hire vehicle drivers, but because they operate a different type of vehicle, not much attention has been paid to them."

Private-hire drivers qualify for the $77 million point-to-point aid package co-funded by the Government.

Mr Neo, 44, said GetVan has about 100 drivers on its platform, adding that there could be as many as 1,000 drivers here who are affected.

"Most are sole proprietors who are sub-contractors to transport companies that have contracts from Changi Airport Group, hotels or tour companies," he said, adding that they typically own two or three minibuses each.

Mr Vejayan said a group of drivers are meeting on Wednesday (Feb 26) to sign a petition for financial aid.