Coronavirus: Table shields to be installed at foodcourt for trial in phase 2

SINGAPORE - Acrylic table shields will be installed at Thomson Plaza's Koufu foodcourt ahead of phase two of the post-circuit breaker period, when dining-in at eateries will be allowed again.

In a month-long trial, 50 tables in the foodcourt will have clear acrylic sheets, each 3mm thick, between diners to minimise contact. The shields cut across the middle of rectangular tables, separating diners seated across, while round tables have three separate partitions fixed to a central pole.

Moove Media, the advertising arm of taxi giant ComfortDelGro Corp, said on Wednesday (June 10) that it is sponsoring the trial of these acrylic shields, which are similar to the plastic V-Shields currently trialled in 400 ComfortDelGro taxis.

The acrylic partitions are affixed to aluminium holders a distance above the table surface, so that cleaners can wipe the tables without having to remove the shields each time.

Mrs Jayne Kwek, chief executive officer of Moove Media, said: "We were looking at how we could apply the V-Shield that is in our taxis to other environments so as to hopefully help minimise the spread of Covid-19.

"In our discussions with Koufu, we started exploring the possibility of trialling the V-Shield on dining tables as a safe solution for patrons to eat in comfort and safety once dining-in is allowed in phase two of reopening."

Mr Choo Teck Chuan, chief operating officer of Koufu, added that the trial will allow the foodcourt operator to "evaluate the effectiveness of the shield to address operational issues such as maintenance and cleanliness".

Should the shields be well-received by diners during the month-long trial, Moove Media will be looking to work with Koufu and other foodcourt operators to fit more of such dining tables with the shield.