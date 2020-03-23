Coronavirus: Sphere Exhibits postpones May, June and July events, including IT Show and Beerfest Asia

SINGAPORE - Several events organised by Sphere Exhibits, including the IT Show and Beerfest Asia, slated for May, June and July have been postponed.

This is due to stricter social distancing measures announced by the Ministry of Health, in which events with 250 or more participants would be suspended from now until June 30 to reduce the risk of further spreading the coronavirus, said Sphere Exhibits on Monday (March 23).

For May, the postponed events are the Consumer Electronics Exhibition and Health Fiesta.

For June, the postponed events are the IT Show, BuildTech Asia/CargoNow, the Food and Beverage Fair, and Beerfest Asia. This will be the second time that these events have been postponed.

They were planned to run in March but last month, Sphere Exhibits postponed them because of uncertainties over the coronavirus situation, and with the interest of the safety and health of exhibitors, partners and visitors in mind.

The postponed events for July are the Singapore Gifts and Premiums Fair, Office Expo Asia, and Print Pack + Sign. These three events will be held from Sept 23 to 25 instead.

"We seek your understanding as this decision has been made with the safety and health concerns of the exhibitors, our partners and the public in mind," said Sphere Exhibits, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

The events organiser added that it will monitor the situation and give updates on new event dates when they are available.