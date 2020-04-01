Coronavirus: SPH Magazines to give free access to digital publications

SINGAPORE - To show support to Singaporeans who are spending more time at home, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) magazines is granting free access to some of its digital publications for the next three months.

SPH Magazines said on Wednesday (April 1) that with Covid-19 casting a shadow all over the world, it will be offering three months' complimentary access to a selection of its iconic titles, in a show of unity with the local community.

Readers can select three magazines from a range of its top beauty, fashion, luxury lifestyle, business and tech magazines, namely: Her World, Female, Harper's Bazaar Singapore, HardWareMag, Home & Decor, Icon, Nuyou, The Peak and The Singapore Women's Weekly.

SPH Magazines chief executive officer Maureen Wee said: "Covid-19 has affected us all in different ways and everyone is making little changes to adapt to this situation. We hope that by sharing our content for free over the next few months, we can encourage and inspire our fellow Singaporeans as they #stayhome, and to keep pushing on through these trying times.

" It's a small gesture from SPH Magazines to show unity, positivity and support to all - and to say 'We're with you, and we're in this together'."

Those interested can visit https://complimentary.mynewsstand.online/sphmloveu/ to redeem the complimentary subscriptions and start enjoying the content instantly.

The magazines can also be conveniently accessed through the myNewsstand app, which is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

Other home-grown companies have rolled out similar goodwill packages as more Singaporeans spend an increased amount of time at home.

Singapore's largest telco, Singtel, said on Monday that it is offering three months' free access to some of its television channels to all Singapore residents, including its Cast streaming app, as well as its most popular entertainment and education channels such as Discovery, Asian Food Network, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon.