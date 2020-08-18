Coronavirus: Sole community case is Singaporean man who works at bus depot in non-public facing role

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old Singaporean man who works at a bus depot was the sole community case announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Aug 18).

The ministry said the case is currently unlinked, and added that his job is "non-public facing and does not entail interaction with commuters and bus captains".

The man was detected as part of the ministry's screening of all staff in the public bus industry who work at depots and interchanges. More than 14,800 staff members and close contacts of the cases had been tested between July 23 and last Saturday.

The screening was done as a precautionary measure after the MOH detected some cases at Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub.

There were also two imported cases among the 100 new cases reported on Tuesday - a permanent resident and a dependant's pass holder who returned to Singapore from India on Aug 6 and Aug 10 respectively.

The PR is a 32-year-old woman and the pass holder is a 30-year-old woman. They both tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The MOH said they had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notice.

Meanwhile, Kallang Wave Mall, Seoul Garden at Bugis Junction and a McDonald's outlet at Bukit Batok Central have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Other places new to the list on Tuesday were Wan Shun Foodcourt at 888 Plaza and SBCD Korean Tofu House at Guoco Tower.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The list can be found on the MOH's website.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 97 new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday, taking Singapore's total to 55,938.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said the MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 183 cases discharged on Tuesday, 52,518 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 88 patients remain in hospital, while 3,290 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.