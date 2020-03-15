Coronavirus: SIA will waive rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March 15, for travel up to May 31

SINGAPORE - National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is waiving all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before Sunday (March 15), for travel up to May 31.

Customers can cancel their existing flight itineraries and rebook their flight at a later date, for trips to be completed by March 31, 2021, the airline said on Sunday.

This comes after Singapore further tightened border restrictions and advised residents to defer all non-essential travel on Sunday.

SIA said that all rebooking fees will be waived, although a fare difference may apply for new bookings.

It will also waive change fees for all new SIA and SilkAir tickets issued from Sunday to March 31, it added.

The airline said it will continue to review its waiver policy and could extend the cut-off date beyond May 31 as it assesses the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global air travel in the coming weeks.

Customers are urged to contact the airline for assistance only for flights departing within the next 72 hours.

This is to allow agents to focus on and assist those with urgent flight changes, SIA said.

On Saturday, SIA announced that it would be suspending flights to European cities including Milan, Barcelona, Paris, Munich and Frankfurt.

The airline had earlier reduced flight capacity on selected routes to the United States, after the US imposed a travel ban on Europe.

In the past month, SIA and its subsidiary SilkAir have axed thousands of flights to countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Members of the public can find updates on Covid-19 travel restrictions and waiver policy on the SIA website.