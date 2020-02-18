Coronavirus: SIA, SilkAir cancel more than 100 flights between March and May due to weak demand

SINGAPORE - More than 100 Singapore Airlines and SilkAir flights between Singapore and countries like Japan, Korea, Germany and the United States between March and May have been cancelled due to weak demand amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced the cancellations on Tuesday (Feb 18) on both its website and in a Facebook post.

It said affected customers will be notified and re-accommodated onto other flights.

The earliest flight affected is SQ968 from Singapore to Jakarta on March 3; the latest, several flights on May 31 between Singapore and London and from Tokyo to Singapore.

Both Singapore Airlines and SilkAir apologised for the inconvenience.

Those with flights booked between this period should check SIA's website or its Facebook page for further details.

SIA said those who have booked their tickets through a travel agency should contact that agent for assistance, while those who booked directly with SIA can contact the SIA reservations team on 6223-8888.

Air travel had already been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan, although the disruptions were mostly limited to routes between Singapore and China.

SIA, SilkAir and Scoot have suspended flights to mainland China due to weak demand and China's decision to lock down several cities.

SIA said it will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary adjustments as the situation develops.