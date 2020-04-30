Coronavirus: Shoppers at FairPrice supermarkets must scan NRIC for entry

SINGAPORE - Customers going grocery shopping at all NTUC FairPrice outlets will have to scan their NRIC for entry in support of contact tracing purposes.

The measure, which is on top of temperature taking, has been progressively rolled out at selected FairPrice outlets since Monday (April 27), and will cover all stores by the end of the week, said a spokesman from the supermarket chain.

In an e-mail to The Straits Times on Thursday, the spokesman added: "FairPrice continues to work closely with the authorities and support various measures such as safe distancing, personal protection, as well as enhanced cleaning schedules to protect the well-being of our staff and customers during this period. The latest initiative to facilitate contact tracing at our stores is done as advised by the authorities."

Those who do not have their NRIC on hand can also submit personal details by scanning a QR code via national digital check-in system SafeEntry.

Customers can authenticate SingPass Mobile to pre-populate the fields, which include one's name, NRIC and mobile number, or they can manually key in these details into the online form.

On Thursday, the Gov.sg WhatsApp channel also sent out a reminder for all shoppers at malls, supermarkets and wet markets, to bring along their NRIC or other forms of photo ID with a barcode for scanning, such as a driver's licence.

The Straits Times is checking with other supermarkets and malls on the measures.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself