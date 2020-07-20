Coronavirus: SBS Transit trials transparent plastic shields to protect bus drivers

SINGAPORE - In an effort to better ensure the safety of its bus captains, SBS Transit has installed transparent protective shields around the driver seat on six of its buses.

The public transport operator said on Monday (July 20) that this is part of a two-week trial to gauge the effectiveness of protective screens during the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The shields are made of polycarbonate, a hard plastic material. They aim to minimise potential contact between bus drivers and their passengers to further reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

They are modelled after the ones being trialled in Comfort DelGro's taxis but have been modified for use on buses.

The driver's cabin is covered by the protective shield. A side opening allows an unobstructed view of the bus' left side mirror and the side flap makes it easy for drivers to get out of their seats to assist passengers in need.

To minimise distraction from reflections, a transparent film has been applied on the shield.

The locally manufactured protective screens are designed and installed by Moove Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of ComfortDelGro, the parent company of SBS Transit.

SBS Transit acting chief executive Cheng Siak Kian said: "Our bus captains are on the front line where they serve many commuters daily. Given the prolonged and uncertain situation with Covid-19, we think the protective shield is an idea worth exploring to enhance protection for our bus captains."

The six buses that have been fitted with the shields are on services 19, 28, 147, 196, 198 and 249.