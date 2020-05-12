Coronavirus: SAF suspends all large overseas exercises, including Exercise Wallaby in Australia

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has suspended all large-scale overseas exercises - including its biggest overseas exercise, Exercise Wallaby held in Queensland, Australia - because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday (May 12), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said: “When conditions improve, Singapore may continue with smaller-scale training activities in Australia, in full compliance with their safety requirements to prevent the spread of disease.”

Exercise Wallaby, held at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, was inaugurated in 1990.

The ministry added that it appreciates the strong support of the Australian government, the Australian Department of Defence, Australian Defence Force and the local communities of Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire for the SAF training there over the years.

Mindef said that Singapore’s bilateral defence ties with Australia continue to be strong.

“The joint development of training areas and advanced training facilities in central and north Queensland will deepen defence cooperation and benefit both armed forces and defence establishments for many years to come,” the ministry said.

“We look forward to future editions of Exercise Wallaby.”

Related Story No overseas exercises for SAF officer cadets, but training continues