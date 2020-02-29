Coronavirus: Rumour about death of foreign domestic worker due to virus is fake news

SINGAPORE - A rumour regarding the death of a foreign domestic worker due to the coronavirus has been debunked.

In a statement on its website, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it was aware of the rumour circulating on social media. But it added: "This is not true. She was tested for Covid-19 and found to be negative."

As of 4pm on Friday (Feb 28), there has been no fatality related to Covid-19 in Singapore, it said.

A Twitter user posted on Friday that his maid's friend, who is also a maid, had died due to the virus. "Employer was Chinese frequent I assume," according to the tweet, which has since been taken down.

The MOH has also been alerted to phone calls received by the public asking them to visit its offices to collect documents.

"The calls are not made by MOH...we will not require anyone to collect documents from MOH's offices if they do not have any existing matter with us," it said in an advisory on its website.

The public should verify the authenticity of the phone calls claiming to be from MOH before providing any personal information or making payments by calling the Ministry's general hotline at 6325 9220.

There are a total of 98 confirmed cases, with 69 patients fully recovered as of Saturday (Feb 29) morning. A total of five coronavirus clusters have been found, with the latest at Wizlearn Technologies, an e-learning solutions company located at 10 Science Park Road.