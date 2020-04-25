Coronavirus: Rules changed to allow people to display Singapore flag from now until Sept 30

SINGAPORE - The rules for displaying the national flag have been amended so that people can fly the crescent and five stars from now until September, the Government said on Saturday (April 25).

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said that the move is in response to public requests to display the flag during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak as a rallying symbol.

MCCY Minister Grace Fu said the flag is "a call for us to work together and stand resilient in the face of a crisis like this".

President Halimah Yaacob has agreed to the change in the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Rules, bringing forward the period in which the flag may be displayed.

Annually, people are already allowed to fly the flag in this manner from July 1 to Sept 30 during the usual period of National Day celebrations.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Madam Halimah said she is "heartened" by the desire of Singaporeans to show their solidarity.

"The days ahead will remain challenging for a while, as we continue to fight the Covid-19 virus. However, I am confident with our collective courage and tenacity, we will be able to pull through this together.

"Like it did during our early years of independence, I am certain that our flag will inspire the best from us," she said.

All organisations and households may display the flag at their offices, buildings, and homes, although the MCCY reminded people to use the flag in an appropriate and dignified manner and treat it with respect.

Torn or worn-out flags should not be displayed and must be packed into a sealed black trash bag before being thrown away.

The full guidelines on the display and use of the flag can be found here.