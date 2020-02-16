Coronavirus: Quiet Sunday at some churches as worship services go online

SINGAPORE - It was an unusually quiet Sunday morning (Feb 16) at the Church of St Alphonsus or Novena Church as it is more popularly known.

Fewer than 30 people were at the public areas at 9am when The Straits Times visited one of Singapore's most iconic Catholic churches, which has a seating capacity of 1,500 and normally holds four sessions of mass or worship services on Sunday.

A few regular churchgoers, some donning masks, were seen sitting outside the main cathedral and praying silently.

On Friday, the Archbishop of Singapore William Goh said that public mass for Catholics here would be suspended indefinitely from noon on Saturday in order to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Filipina domestic helper Luvimin Calepardo, 45, who has attended Novena Church for more than eight years, said that it is much quieter than usual.

"(It is my) routine every Sunday, to come here and attend mass. I saw the news about how masses are cancelled, but I decided to come here to pray on my own anyway," she said.

Although mass has been suspended indefinitely, a pre-recorded one was broadcast online by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on Sunday.

Ms Rachel Tan, 24, noted that it was a novel experience, as she had never watched a recording of mass before.

"While I feel slightly uneasy that I'm not attending mass this weekend and therefore unable to receive holy communion, I recognise that it is necessary for the health of not only the churchgoers but the rest of the community as well," the trainee lawyer said.

Several large Christian churches have also suspended services for now.

Mega-church Faith Community Baptist Church, which is located in Marine Parade and Bukit Merah, told church members on Saturday that services would be moved online.

The church's senior pastors, Daniel and Serene Khong, said in a statement uploaded on its website that "these measures have been implemented not out of fear, but a desire to be socially responsible".

A live worship session was streamed - ST understands only about 20 staff members were in the congregation - and church members were directed to give their weekly offerings through PayNow or credit card payments. A sermon was part of the service as usual.

A 27-year-old churchgoer who declined to be identified said: "It's definitely not exactly the same. You lose the communal effect of being in a church and going to service with other people. But it's a good replacement for a physical service, and the responsible thing to do, given the current coronavirus situation."

However, many churches continued with their services as usual.

Three churches which ST visited on Sunday - Barker Road Methodist Church, New Creation Church and Paya Lebar Methodist Church (PLMC) - had temperature screening measures in place. New Creation Church and PLMC have also begun livestreaming their church services.

Ms Jin Ai, 60, a member of PLMC, where Singapore's case 41 - a 71-year-old man - had visited before he was confirmed to be infected, said that the church livestreamed its services for the first time on Sunday.

"Attendance at the 9am service today was about half of the usual, which is normally attended by more than a thousand people. Numbers have definitely fallen since (case 41) was confirmed," she said.

But there was positive feedback from members who watched the livestream on Sunday morning, Ms Jin said. "We are streaming the services live so that our members can worship together, just through different modes."

Student Lee Jewelyn, 13, who was one of the congregants attending service at PLMC on Sunday, said that while there were fewer people in church, she was not worried about potentially being exposed to the virus.

"The church has taken precautions, such as sanitising public areas and temperature screenings," she said, adding that pews have also been marked out to facilitate contact tracing if needed.

At New Creation Church in Buona Vista, large numbers of congregants were seen coming and going at The Star Performing Arts Centre in between morning services, even as the mega-church was livestreaming services.





A crowd outside The Star Performing Arts Centre at Star Vista between New Creation Church’s services, on Feb 16, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Churchgoer Wu Hui Yi, 35, said: "It doesn't really seem different from the usual apart from (temperature screening and cleaning) measures. It seems like it's just as crowded as it usually is."