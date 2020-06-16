Coronavirus: President Halimah gives assent to additional $33b in support packages

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob has given the go-ahead to fund Covid-19 support packages totalling $33 billion, which draw up to an additional $31 billion from Singapore's past reserves.

Giving her assent to the Second Supplementary Supply (FY 2020) Bill on Tuesday (June 16), a move which formally authorises the Fortitude Budget and fourth tranche of Covid-19 relief measures announced last month, President Halimah said that even as Singaporeans look forward to phase two of reopening on Friday, the reality is that the disease will not be eradicated in the near future.

They must be prepared to make more adjustments to their daily lives until a viable vaccine or treatment is available, she said in a Facebook post.

"But at the same time, we should take this opportunity to quickly adapt to the changes. The world will evolve into a very different one after this crisis, so all the more we should invest in our people during this period - to protect livelihoods and reskill - so that we are well poised to emerge stronger from this crisis.

"These objectives are precisely what the Fortitude Budget aims to achieve."

On May 26, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the $33 billion supplementary Budget aimed primarily at helping workers and businesses to tide over the Covid-19 crisis and the bleak economic outlook ahead.

Singapore's fourth Budget in less than four months set aside $2.9 billion to extend job protection, including enhancements to the Job Support Scheme (JSS) that co-pays salaries to help firms retain workers.

It also provided for the $3.8 billion that went towards measures announced on April 21 to tide Singaporeans over the four-week extension to the circuit breaker.

Together with the earlier Unity, Resilience and Solidarity budgets, the Government is dedicating close to $100 billion - or nearly 20 per cent of GDP - in Covid-19 support measures.

Madam Halimah said that when the relevant agencies came to brief her and the Council of Presidential Advisers in May, all the parties were convinced that these measures were necessary for the exceptional circumstances facing the nation.

"It is on this basis that I have given my assent to the Bill today, notwithstanding its draw on past reserves," she said.

Madam Halimah, who, as President, is responsible for protecting Singapore's past reserves, has held several rounds of discussions with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and DPM Heng since February.

While they agreed there was no need to draw on past reserves then, given the extent of the crisis at the time, they revisited the issue in March after the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a global pandemic. The President gave her in-principle support to draw on past reserves to fund part of the second assistance package.

Following the spike in local cases in late March and April, she discussed with the PM and DPM the need to provide additional support, in view of the further economic impact caused by the circuit breaker measures.

In April, she gave her assent to the revised Supplementary Supply Bill, to fund support packages under the Resilience and Solidarity budgets totalling $59.9 billion, which draw up to $21 billion from Singapore's past reserves.

After Parliament debated and passed the Second Supplementary Supply (FY 2020) Bill on June 5, the Bill was sent to Madam Halimah for assent. The Bill will now be enacted into a law called the Supply Act, which controls the Government's spending in the coming financial year.

This is the second time the Government has drawn on past reserves. Totalling up to $52 billion this year and the largest amount to date, the sum this time eclipses the $4.9 billion then President S R Nathan approved during the 2009 global financial crisis.

This year's Budget and three waves of supplementary measures have seen new and enhanced schemes relating to jobs and wage support, cash transfers to households, as well as help for the self-employed.

Some of the measures announced under the Fortitude Budget include an extended JSS, which covers up to 75 per cent of all local employees' wages up to a salary ceiling of $4,600. The Government will disburse $23.5 billion to firms to support wage costs for 10 months, instead of nine.

The foreign worker levy waiver and rebate will also be extended for up to two months for businesses not allowed to resume operations on-site immediately after the circuit breaker.

Also launched was the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, which will create close to 100,000 opportunities in three areas: 40,000 jobs, 25,000 traineeships and 30,000 paid skills training places.