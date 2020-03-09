Coronavirus: Choa Chu Kang pre-school to shut temporarily after confirmed case of 5-year-old pupil

SINGAPORE - A branch of The Orange Tree Preschool will be closed temporarily from Tuesday (March 10) to March 20, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Monday.

One of the new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, Case 160, is enrolled at The Orange Tree (CCK), which is in Choa Chu Kang Road. The five-year-old boy was last at the pre-school on March 6.

ECDA has ordered the pre-school to close temporarily for this period in the light of the confirmed infection, it said.

The period of closure covers the 14-day incubation period from when the boy was last in the pre-school.

"All children, teachers and staff will be given a leave of absence during the closure period," ECDA said, adding that contact tracing is ongoing.

The pre-school will resume programmes on March 21.

The agency added that the pre-school will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the premises and is closely monitoring the health of its staff and pupils.

This is in addition to precautionary measures which were earlier implemented in line with the Ministry of Health's (MOH) and ECDA's guidelines, which include restriction of visitors and suspension of large group and communal activities.

ECDA said it is working with the pre-school to engage parents on the precautionary measures and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

"In accordance with MOH's guidelines, staff and children are advised to stay at home during the closure period. Staff and children should avoid going to crowded places and attending social gatherings," it added.

The agency reminded pre-schools to be vigilant when conducting health checks and to observe high standards of personal and environmental hygiene.