Coronavirus: Physical dividers in lorry to ensure safe distance between workers not secure, say MOM and LTA

SINGAPORE - A plan by a company to have physical partitions installed in the back of a lorry, so that safe distancing can be ensured while workers are transported during the Covid-19 outbreak, has been given a no-go by the authorities, even as a video of the vehicle made the rounds online.

The authorities explained that the set up was not secure and asked the company to review its plan.

The clip was part of a demonstration video and proposal sent by a construction firm to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for consultation on Tuesday (May 12), MOM and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times in a joint statement on Thursday.

It is understood that the clip was taken in the workshop of the company, local construction firm Shin Khai Construction, and shows a lorry's rear carriage with physical dividers to separate workers seated there. The set up has not been put into use yet.

After the video was posted online, it drew criticism from some netizens who said that the way the workers had to sit in compartments created by the dividers was undignified. Some added that the workers could be at a higher risk of injury should an accident occur.

However, some said the partitions were a cost effective way for the company to continue transporting its employees.

Last month, the Government announced tighter safe distancing measures to reduce the local spread of Covid-19. The measures aim to significantly cut physical movement and interactions of people. This means that employers and lorry owners must adopt safe distancing measures at the back of lorries.

MOM and LTA said on Thursday that the ministry contacted the company on Wednesday about the video and clarified with it that the lorry's proposed partition set-up was not secure.

"MOM and LTA have collectively assessed that any sudden movement while travelling on the roads might dislodge the partitions and endanger occupants as well as other road users," the authorities said.

"We have informed the company of our assessment and advised them to review its plan."

Shin Khai Construction on Thursday acknowledged in a Facebook post the concerns from netizens and apologised over the matter.

"The company was trying to find solutions in the midst of this crisis and the partitioned lorry arrangement in the demo video was one of them," the company said.

The post stated that the company was facing difficulties as it had to conform to safe distancing rules, and its lorry capacity was reduced from 23 people to six.

Shin Khai Construction said it was advised to carry out more trips to ferry its workers if the need arose.

The post also stated that the company hoped to propose its lorry partition design to the authorities so that it could raise its lorry's transport capacity from six people to 12.

This would allow the company to reduce waiting times for workers among other things such as preventing delays, it said.

When contacted, Shin Khai Construction clarified that there was no incident that resulted from the lorry partition arrangement, as it was an internal prototype that it was working on due to the coronavirus situation.

"However, as it is a prototype, we are unable to provide any more comments (currently)," it added, while thanking people for their feedback on the matter.

On the lorry video, labour MP Zainal Sapari said he understood the company's intention behind the prototype but they had to ensure the proposal was in line with guidelines.

"Should there be an accident, I can understand why there are some concerns that such a structure might make it more dangerous for the passenger. I personally feel that such partitions might not be necessary," he said.

Mr Zainal added that the company should ensure the workers it is transporting take the necessary safeguards, such as taking their temperature, ensure they wear masks, and advising them to maintain a safe distance during the journey.