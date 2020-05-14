Coronavirus: NUS to house patients recovering from Covid-19 at Prince George's Park Residences

SINGAPORE - Prince George's Park Residences at the National University of Singapore (NUS) will be converted into a community recovery facility (CRF) from next week to house and isolate individuals recovering from Covid-19.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye said in a circular to students and staff on Thursday (May 14) that NUS will offer the temporary use of 28 blocks within the residences from May 18 to July for these patients.

There will be about 2,900 single rooms available.

Professor Tan said the CRF will be managed according to strict safety and security protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of the NUS community and all involved in running the facility.

Strict measures will be in place for the patients to remain within these blocks throughout their stay, including checks at the entrance and enforcement by campus security. There will also be rigorous cleaning and disinfection, and dedicated transport will be arranged for the arrival and departure of the patients.

Such facilities are part of a strategy to provide differentiated care to Covid-19 patients with different needs, alongside hospitals and community care facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms and lower risk factors.

CRFs are meant for patients who remain well at the end of their 14th day of illness and who do not require further medical care.

Thanking students and resident fellows who had to move out from Prince George's Park Residences on short notice to other hostels on campus, Prof Tan said: "NUS must do our part to help turn the tide. Our efforts are small but they join those by the medical and healthcare profession, as well as many others on the front line of the Covid-19 outbreak."

Four blocks of Prince George's Park Residences were earlier used as a government quarantine facility for students and staff serving quarantine orders.

For students who have confirmed their accommodation at the residences for the new academic year in August, NUS' office of housing services will provide more information later. All rooms and surrounding premises will be professionally disinfected before the residences are reopened to students.