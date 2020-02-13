Coronavirus: Nurses suffer discomfort from wearing protective goggles; new face shields to undergo pilot testing

SINGAPORE - In her 16 years as a nurse, Ms Lin Ying, 38, has tended to patients suffering from various infectious diseases, most recently the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

She has to wear protective gear, including N95 masks and goggles, to keep herself safe at work at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

For healthcare professionals working on the front line, the equipment, though necessary, can be uncomfortable and cumbersome.

"After prolonged use, the goggles and masks, which put pressure on the nose bridge, can cause pain. "Some of my fellow nurses developed ulcers on their noses as well," said Ms Lin, who wears the protective equipment for two to three hours on average when she tends to infected patients.

The lenses of the goggles also tend to fog up, she added, reducing visibility for the wearer and even resulting in giddiness at times.

Said Ms Lin: "We are discouraged from taking off the goggles until we leave the patient's room. Even if the fogging is very bad, you just have to bear with it."

It prompted Dr Shawn Vasoo, senior consultant and clinical director of the NCID, to conceptualise the prototype of a face shield that may replace the protective goggles.

He undertook the project with other healthcare professionals from NCID and Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The shield - which consists of a clear plastic sheet held up by a spectacle frame, an elastic band or a Velcro strip - protects the wearer's face during risky procedures, such as the suctioning of bodily fluids that might be potentially infectious.

These prototypes, which were made using 3D-printing, were showcased to the media at the Ng Teng Fong Centre for Healthcare Innovation's Living Lab on Thursday (Feb 13).

They were modelled after an older face shield used during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2003, said Dr Vasoo.

For front-line healthcare workers to do their jobs well, they have to be comfortable with the equipment they wear, he added.

"When people are uncomfortable with the equipment they use, they start adjusting it, which might lead to contamination, and pose a certain risk to the healthcare worker."

"During the Sars period, we lost some healthcare colleagues," he said.

"There were a number who passed away. So we take staff safety very (seriously)."

The prototypes are slated to be rolled out for pilot testing in three locations within the hospital on Feb 21.

At the moment, healthcare staff at TTSH and NCID can opt for a visor which comes with a surgical mask in lieu of the protective goggles.

Dr Vasoo noted that as these visors are sourced externally, there is a need to diversify the supply of personal protective equipment by building a part of it in-house.

He added: "With this outbreak, it is quite apparent that all these personal protective equipment are in demand worldwide.

"We want to make sure that we diversify our options. Having more options is always good."