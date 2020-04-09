Coronavirus: NParks enlists drones to monitor crowds at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

SINGAPORE - On Thursday morning (April 9) at about 9.45am, a drone rose slowly from the summit of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve in the heart of Singapore.

The drone hovered just about 50m overhead, offering a bird's eye view of the crowd gathered at the clearing at the top of the hill, before descending back onto the ground, where it was picked up by officers from the National Parks Board (NParks).

Next to where the officers stood, a pavilion that recreational hikers and joggers usually gathered at to rest after the hike up was fenced off with a bright orange net.

A sign read: "In view of the Covid-19 situation and the latest advisories from the Ministry of Health, group activities and/or gathering are not permitted.

"Visitors are advised to comply with safe distancing measures by ensuring separation of at least a metre apart."

It is Day Three of Singapore's circuit breaker mode, and with schools and most workplaces shut, some people have turned to Singapore's nature areas for exercise and recreation.

A check on NParks' safe distancing map, which reflects crowd sizes at the various parks and nature reserves in Singapore, showed at 10am that there were "moderate" crowds at the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

The number of people at the reserve did not seem unusual for a regular weekday morning, although there were some visitors who came looking for a respite amid the current situation.

Human resources manager Yap Lay Eng , 42, for example, had decided to visit the reserve with her two daughters Abby, 20, and Ivy, 21, for some exercise.

"We don't get much exercise while working from home, always eating and sitting. So must come out and sweat," she said.



The drone offers a bird's eye view of the crowd gathered at the clearing at the top of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Designer Kim Mi Kyoung, 35, is a regular at the reserve who needed a mental health break from being cooped up at home alone.

But she takes precautions, by keeping a mask handy and ensuring she does not go too near to people, she said.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

Most of the visitors The Straits Times saw on Thursday morning were individuals who kept their distance from one another or obvious family groups, such as parents with children.

Multiple signs urging people to keep a 1m distance from those around them were seen throughout the trail leading up to the summit. NParks officers were also seen making rounds to remind people not to gather and to keep a safe distance.

Retiree Simon Lee, 64, who regularly visits Bukit Timah Nature Reserve for exercise, welcomed the measures.

"It's good to contain the spread, if not the situation will just get worse," he said.

"Most people seem to be taking precautions, keeping their distance."