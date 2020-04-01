No visitors at all nursing homes for rest of April after new Covid-19 cluster found at old folks’ home

SINGAPORE - Visitors will no longer be allowed at all nursing homes from Thursday (April 2) until the end of the month, following the emergence of a new cluster at a nursing home on Wednesday.

Nursing homes with more than 200 beds will also begin to implement split zones, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) said on Wednesday evening.

These moves come after a new cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home with 11 confirmed cases was announced by the MOH in its daily update earlier in the night.

Other measures announced by MOH and AIC include safe distancing for all nursing home residents. Caregivers will be allowed to communicate with nursing home residents through telephone or video calls.

MOH and AIC also reminded nursing home staff not to turn up for work if they feel unwell.

They reiterated that nursing homes must adhere strictly to advisories on Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“MOH and AIC will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the nursing homes to ensure the safety and well being of their residents and staff,” they said.

MOH will review the suspension of visits by people to nursing homes again closer to the end of the month.