Coronavirus: No ITE, poly graduation ceremonies for 2020 graduating cohort

SINGAPORE - Some 26,000 students from the five polytechnics and 6,500 students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will graduate this year without the milestone ceremonies.

In a joint statement on Monday (April 6), the polytechnics and ITE said: "We have put in place the necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of our students and staff, and will continue to align these measures with the national posture.

"This is why in line with the Government's heightened safe distancing measures, the polytechnics and ITE have now made the difficult decision to cancel this year's graduation ceremonies, originally scheduled to take place in May and July 2020."

The institutions will be making arrangements for diplomas, certificates and transcripts to be delivered to graduating students instead.

"Graduation ceremonies are milestone events, and it is with a heavy heart that we have now had to make a decision that will understandably disappoint our graduands, their families and lecturers," the statement said.

"Given the challenging situation we are in, we trust that everyone concerned will understand that we decided this in the best interests of our students, their families and the community."

Ms Marianne Charmaine Ng, 19, who is graduating this year from Singapore Polytechnic with a diploma in creative writing for TV and new media, said she was sad to hear of the news.

"It would have been a way to say goodbye to the tedious journey over the last three years and to say hello to the next chapter. I think it is saddening that we missed out on something that everyone had," said Ms Ng.

However, her lecturers were planning for a virtual party on video conferencing platform Zoom, she said.

"Hanging out with familiar faces would be the perfect source of stress relief during this period of social distancing and pandemic as well," added Ms Ng.

Additional reporting by Saraswathy Kumaran