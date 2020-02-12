Coronavirus: New $500k charity fund launched for front-line medical staff, vulnerable communities

SINGAPORE - A charity fund to support front-line healthcare workers and vulnerable communities affected by the coronavirus has been launched.

The Sayang Sayang Fund was started by the Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS) and it aims to raise $500,000, said the foundation in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 12).

The fund has made a pledge to give $250,000 worth of taxi vouchers to front-line staff of healthcare institutions.

The foundation's chief executive, Ms Catherine Loh, said that the fund was launched after members of the public approached CFS wanting to help.

She said: "They want to recognise and show appreciation to the healthcare staff who work tirelessly during this period of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"As the only community foundation in Singapore, we are best placed to connect donors and community partners, and come together to support the needs of the communities," she added.

CFS is a non-profit organisation that works with charity partners to develop programmes for diverse communities. Since it was founded in 2008, it has raised more than $159 million in donation and disbursed over $87 million in grants to over 400 charity partners.

As of Wednesday, CFS had secured $84,000 in donations for the Sayang Sayang Fund, including transport company ComfortDelGro's initial pledge of 1,000 taxi vouchers worth $5,000.

CFS said that the remaining $250,000 it aims to collect will be distributed across community partners who support vulnerable communities such as the elderly.

It has also received requests for funding to cover manpower costs for home visits for the elderly and alternative food distribution channels to low income families.

CFS said the fund will adapt to changing needs and that it will work closely with community partners to ensure that those in disadvantaged situations will be able to get the help they need.

Members of the public who wish to support the fund can do so at giving.sg or e-mail contactus@cf.org.sg. Donations above $50 are tax-deductible.