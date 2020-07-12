Coronavirus: MRT station cleaners, staff get care packs and notes of appreciation from volunteer group

Some 1,000 MRT station cleaners received care packs containing items such as cookies, coffee sachets and origami heart appreciation notes from volunteer group Be Kind SG.
Some 1,000 MRT station cleaners received care packs containing items such as cookies, coffee sachets and origami heart appreciation notes from volunteer group Be Kind SG.PHOTO: BE KIND SG
Be Kind SG founder Sherry Soon (far right) and volunteer Matthew Kong (beside her) with MRT station staff and cleaners at Clarke Quay MRT station on July 11, 2020.
Be Kind SG founder Sherry Soon (far right) and volunteer Matthew Kong (beside her) with MRT station staff and cleaners at Clarke Quay MRT station on July 11, 2020.PHOTO: BE KIND SG
Published
Jul 12, 2020, 6:09 pm SGT
Updated
Jul 12, 2020, 8:17 pm
prisang@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - As a gesture of appreciation for their hard work amid the coronavirus pandemic, care packs filled with goodies were given out to cleaners and staff at various MRT stations by volunteer group Be Kind SG over the weekend.

The group distributed care packs to 1,060 cleaners across MRT stations in Singapore on Saturday (July 11) and Sunday.

Each gift consisted of a hand-sewn bag made by volunteers. It contained a note of appreciation on an origami heart, coffee sachets, Oreo cookies, a box of Ricola lozenges and cookies from Metta Cafe, which provides vocational food and beverage training for youth with special needs.

Be Kind SG also gave 146 appreciation packs, containing coffee sachets, cookies and biscuits, to be shared among MRT station staff.

Station staff also received a handmade message board adorned with notes of appreciation on origami hearts.

The group's initiative is supported by the Singapore Kindness Movement and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's Our Singapore Fund.

Meanwhile, Ricola helped to sponsor the lozenges and social enterprise serendipET volunteers helped the group distribute the packs at the stations.

Be Kind SG project lead and core team member Tan Yan Zhi, 34, said the group started the initiative as it realised that MRT station cleaners and staff are working much harder amid the coronavirus pandemic to safeguard the health of commuters.

"We hope that the station cleaners and staff will be comforted by the fact that their efforts to safeguard commuters' health during this Covid-19 period have not gone unnoticed," he said.

 
 
 

The group's founder Sherry Soon, 39, said it has packed and distributed more than 9,000 care packs to healthcare staff and various non-profit organisations since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content