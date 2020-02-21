Coronavirus: MOE says no student has flouted stay-home notice, checks done daily

SINGAPORE - No students have flouted stay-home notice rules so far, a senior Education Ministry (MOE) official said on Friday (Feb 21).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MOE director of schools Liew Wei Li said that thus far, students serving the notice - issued to those returning from China - have been socially responsible.

She said checks are done daily to ensure students stay at their residence during the 14-day stay-home period.

These include calls from teachers, who also check on the students' physical and emotional well-being and help them with school work, she added.

Under the new notice, all who have travelled to mainland China in the last 14 days cannot leave their homes for 14 days. This excludes travellers from Hubei province, who are quarantined.

While the number of students on the notice was not available, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority issued 77 notices to Singapore residents and pass-holders in the first 12 hours after the scheme kicked in, from 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Ms Liew said students who break stay-home rules will be punished based on their school's disciplinary frameworks, and could even be suspended or dismissed depending on how severe the breach is.

They could also be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act. Students who are permanent residents, dependent pass or student pass holders may also have the validity of their re-entry permit or passes shortened or revoked.

In her reply, Ms Liew added that schools will help students returning from the stay-home period to adjust back to school routines, and counsellors will approach students who may require further support.

"At the same time, it is important to note that the stay-home notice is a precautionary measure to safeguard the well-being of the community," stressed Ms Liew.

Such students are neither suspected to be in close contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19, as the disease caused by the coronavirus is now known, nor are they feeling unwell or displaying symptoms of the virus, she added.

"MOE provides our fullest support to these students as they bear with the inconvenience for the benefit and safety of the wider community," she said.