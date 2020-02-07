Coronavirus: MHA investigating religious teacher for 'xenophobic, racist' posts

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is investigating online posts made by a Singapore religious teacher about the coronavirus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The teacher, Mr Abdul Halim Abdul Karim, said in a public Facebook post last Wednesday (Jan 29) that the coronavirus was retribution by Allah against the Chinese for their oppressive treatment of Muslim Uighurs in China's Xinjiang province.

Following news reports that the virus could potentially be transmitted through faeces, he wrote in a separate post that Chinese people do not wash properly after defecating and were not hygienic as Muslims. This could have caused the virus to spread, he added.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 7), Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam described Mr Abdul Halim's comments as "xenophobic" and "thoroughly racist".

The minister said such remarks are "quite unacceptable from anyone, let alone someone who is supposed to be a religious teacher".

Mr Abdul Halim's suggestion that the coronavirus was retribution by Allah is silly and can be rebutted by reference to other examples, he added.

Society has to take a clear stand against such comments, Mr Shanmugam said.

"Abdul Halim's comments against Chinese in general (including Singaporean Chinese) are simply unacceptable - and these can't be left alone."

He cited two pastors who were taken to task in recent years for comments which were less offensive in comparison.

"I have asked MHA to look into what Abdul Halim has said," he added.

Other religious teachers have also spoken out against racism and xenophobia in the midst of the evolving coronavirus situation.

One such teacher, Mr Mohamad Ghouse Khan Surattee, said the virus outbreak is an opportunity to display unity and help each other overcome the crisis.

"Now is not the time to blame anyone, or to look it as a punishment or retribution to a specific nation or race," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"Now the virus is already outside our doorstep, blaming the outbreak (on others) at this moment could delay the valuable help."

Mr Shanmugam also noted in his post that Muslim organisations in Singapore - including the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas), the Association of Muslim Professionals, the Religious Rehabilitation Group, Muhammadiyah Association, and the Singapore Kadayanallur Muslim League - have spoken up to urge Singaporeans not to make insensitive comments.

"Racism exists in all communities in Singapore - but thankfully, I believe, it is exhibited by a minority in each community," Mr Shanmugam said.